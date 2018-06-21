Cannes Lions 2018, day 3: India brings home 5 metals
New Delhi: India bagged a total of five metals including a second gold, two silver and two bronze on day third of the ongoing Cannes International Festival of Creativity. India’s overall metal tally now stands at 12.
In the newly created category of creative e-commerce, India had two shortlists which were converted into metals as McCann Worldgroup India won a gold and silver for its ‘Sweet change’ campaign for Paytm e-wallet.
Under the campaign, customers who were often given candies instead of change by shopkeepers were given the Paytm candy which could be redeemed for their real worth in Paytm cash. The objective was to nudge Indians to inculcate the habit of making payments through their mobile phones.
Also read: Cannes Lions 2018, day 2: India bags 3 metals in outdoor, print categories
Meanwhile, Ogilvy Bengaluru picked up a silver and a bronze metal in the film craft category for its ‘world’s most honest tourism film’ for Madhya Pradesh Tourism.
In the category Brand Experience and Activation FCB India’s ‘Sindoor Khela’ for the Times of India got India a bronze.
Also read: Cannes Lions 2018, day 1: India bags four metals in health, pharma categories
“I am very happy that this piece of work is getting so much love. There is nothing more powerful than sisterhood for us women. Sindoor Khela #NoConditionsApply is a testimony to this,” said Swati Bhattacharya, chief creative officer, FCB India.
