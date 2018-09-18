Mullen Lowe Lintas Group’s former CEO launches new ad agency

Joseph George, former group chairman and chief executive of Mullen Lowe Lintas Group

New Delhi: Advertising veteran and former group chairman and chief executive of Mullen Lowe Lintas Group Joseph George announced the launch of his independent advertising agency Tilt Brand Solutions on Monday.

Based in Mumbai, the new agency will focus on video content, which will include creating videos ranging from a web series to short videos for social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

“Currently, most advertising agencies primarily believe in creating television commercials when it comes to video advertising. However, video content is becoming huge on digital with majority advertising money being spent on it. Our aim is to look at video as a new format of advertising which can help brands connect with consumer across media platforms,” said George, chairman and managing director, Tilt Brand Solutions.

Apart from video content, the agency will offer data backed planning, consulting and communication services to brands. It will also have an in-house video production unit. It is currently in talks with 20 prospective clients across brand categories including fast moving consumer goods, consumer durables, automobile and online companies.

Tilt’s top leadership consists of former Mullen Lowe Lintas senior executives Shriram Iyer who has taken over as chief creative and content officer as well as Rajiv Chatterjee who is the chief business officer. Srikanth Sarathy, the chief operating officer at Tilt, has over two decades of work experience across ad agency Leo Burnett as well as Walt Disney India among others. Kedar Teny, who has recently quit Sony Pictures Networks India, has joined the agency as chief strategy officer.

Currently, Tilt is 15-people strong with a diverse skill sets, including brand building, communication planning, analytics, media and digital strategy, behavioural science and production management. Apart from hiring from media and advertising agencies such as Leo Burnett, Mediacom and Omnicom Media, Tilt has brought in resources from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Hindustan Unilever as well as content companies such as Culture Machine and The Viral Fever.

“We had to look at talent with specific experience and skills. Our founding team could not be more diverse in terms of careers and academics,” George added.

With the evolving communication and media landscape, many senior advertising professionals have quit the traditional advertising agency model to launch entrepreneurial ventures. Most recently, Lowe Lintas chairman and chief creative officer Arun Iyer has quit as he intends to launch his own agency by next year.

George joins the league of senior advertising professionals, including Ogilvy’s Abhijit Avasthi, DDB Mudra’s Pratap Bose, JWT’s former CEO Colvyn Harris and Publicis Capital’s Hemant Misra, who are running their entrepreneurial ventures offering design, content, communication and media services with a clear focus on digital and mobile platforms.