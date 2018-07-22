Dhadak eyeing Rs 30 crore in first weekend box office collections

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khattar and actress Jhanvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak is going strong at the box office following favourable word of mouth and curiosity surrounding the daughter of Sridevi. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Bollywood film Dhadak, starring two newcomers in lead roles, has got off to a rolling start at the box office. The debut film of Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the late actress Sridevi and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, has crossed the Rs 20 crore mark in the opening weekend. On its opening day at the box office, Dhadak made Rs 8.71 crore in box office collections.

On its second day, Dhadak made over Rs 11 crore—a total of Rs 19.75 crore in just the first two days of its release. On Sunday, the buzz is that the film will do even better than Saturday.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh said Dhadak has witnessed significant growth on the second day and the third day is going to be even better. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, the film is eyeing a Rs 30 crore weekend. Taran Adarsh said “rarely does a film starring absolute newcomers open so well..Day 1 is higher than Student of the Year”.

Zee Studios and Dharma's #Dhadak takes a JUMP at the box office, collecting Rs. 11.04 crore on day 2(Saturday). Dhadak's two new beating hearts find love in abundance. Friday: ₹ 8.71 crore, Saturday: ₹ 11.04 crore. Total: ₹ 19.75 crore in India. pic.twitter.com/cQpXQnDU7z — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) July 22, 2018

The overseas collection of Dhadak, a remake of 2016 Marathi language film Sairat, is also impressive as it has made about Rs 5.9 crore.

#Dhadak opens very well in international markets... Total: approx $ 486k [₹ 3.34 cr]... Opening day biz in key markets...

North America: $ 122k

UAE-GCC: $ 228k

UK-Ireland: $ 47k

ANZ: $ 44k

Few markets yet to report... Final total, therefore, will be higher. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2018

A strong word of mouth continue to work in favour of Dhadak. There is also a natural curiosity surrounding Janhvi Kapoor with some Bollywood watchers saying two new superstars—including Ishaan Khattar—are born.