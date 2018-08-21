GroupM’s Mediacom wins Vivo India’s Rs 400 crore account

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is the brand ambassador for Vivo India. Photo: HT

New Delhi: GroupM-owned media agency Mediacom on Tuesday announced it had won the media duties of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo in India following a multi-agency pitch. The account, estimated to be around Rs 400 crore, will be handled out of the agency’s Gurugram office.

The incumbent agency on the account is New Delhi-headquartered Alliance Advertising.

“We understand that being creative is as important for a brand as its product innovation. Mediacom’s creative ideas and approach resonate with Vivo’s ethos as an innovation-driven brand. As we continue to grow stronger in India, we believe this partnership will enable us to step up our engagement with consumers even more,” Jerome Chen, chief marketing officer, Vivo India, said in a statement.

As Vivo’s agency on record, Mediacom will be responsible for media strategy, planning, buying and implementing brand advertising for all mass media.

“The growth of the telecom industry in India is unprecedented and smartphone adoption brings exciting opportunities. Vivo is one of the leading and innovative players in this space. We are delighted to partner with Vivo and looking forward to creating unmatched brand value and innovative solutions for our consumers,” according to Navin Khemka, chief executive, Mediacom South Asia.

Mediacom is a member of WPP, the world’s largest marketing communications services group. According to Recma (Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry), the agency has a billing of $33 billion globally. It employs 7,000 people in 125 offices across 100 countries. Its client roster in India includes computer technology firm Dell, consumer goods company P&G, Mars International-owned chocolate brand Snickers, automobile firm Audi, Shell and Universal.