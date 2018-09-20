Siyaram’s names Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

Ranveer Singh endorses a variety of brands across categories. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Textile firm Siyaram Silk Mills Limited on Thursday announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador of their their brand Siyaram’s.

Established in 1978, the company is strategically transforming itself from a textile manufacturer with a portfolio of brands such as Siyaram’s, Oxemberg, J. Hampstead, Siya, Cadini, Casamoda and Mistair.

Siyaram’s continues to be company’s flagship brand and has been endorsed by celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hrithik Roshan and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

The company said that Ranveer Singh’s signature edgy sense of style would help the heritage brand Siyaram’s connect with young consumers. The actor’s popularity across age groups and demographics would help reach the brand across the country, it added.

“We have signed up Ranveer Singh as our brand ambassador. He is a style and youth icon. Siyaram’s has been a leader in textiles and fabrics for men’s fashion by making global fashion accessible to the Indian consumer and our products come with a culture of legacy and values. Ranveer Singh clearly defines the attributes of our brand –Siyaram’s and we are looking forward to this fashionable journey with him,” said Ramesh Poddar, chairman and managing director, Siyaram’s.

The actor endorses a variety of brands across categories, including apparel (Jack and Jones, Myntra’s private label Roadster and Adidas Originals), inner wear (Rupa Frontline), personal care (Set Wet deodorants/hair gel), hair care (Head & Shoulders), oral care (Colgate Maxfresh), four-wheeler (Maruti Suzuki Ciaz), travel portal (MakeMyTrip), condoms (Durex), and packaged soups/noodles (Ching’s Secret).