New Delhi: Film distribution firm Eros India on Thursday said it has signed a deal with Star Network, which would allow the Rupert Murdoch-owned enterprise to air certain films before they are syndicated to other channels.

Under the multi-film content licensing deal, Star Network would premiere certain films such as Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Paathshala´ and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Karthik Calling Karthik´ on its channels before others, Eros said in a statement.

The deal also covers forthcoming films like ‘Anjaana Anjaanee´, ‘Rockstar´ and ‘Toonpoor Ka Superhero´, it added.

“We believe the Eros Group has an exciting slate this year and we are delighted to have acquired exclusive satellite TV broadcasting rights for some of them," Star Gold general manager Sameer Rao said.

The deal will allow Star to market its network premieres in advance not only to audiences worldwide but also to its advertisers and sponsors, he added.

Commenting on the deal, Eros CEO Jyoti Deshpande said: “The deal allows us to go into 2010-11 having pre-licensed some of our content through satellite TV broadcast and syndication. Striking a deal in advance means that we can also work together with Star to promote some of the films on their network as a build-up to the theatrical release of the films."

Eros Group had recently syndicated TV rights for ‘3 Idiots´ to Sony Entertainment Television, while ‘Veer´ and ‘Housefull´ would be telecast on Star, the statement said.

