Friday Film Wrap: ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, ‘Uri,’ NTR biopic make for crowded week

The Accidental Prime Minister

In the first batch of major releases for the year, political themes seem to stand out clearly. That is no surprise given that we are only months away from the General Elections.

Action film Uri: The Surgical Strike directed by Aditya Dhar starring Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam is slickly made, and on the whole keeps you watching despite some clunky passages, says The Indian Express. It’s always good to have movies in which the soldiers look real, even if the action is buoyed by some jingoistic dialogue. But the timing of the movie’s release is suspect. We are in the buildup to the polls, and in a film where Prime Minister Modi and his national security advisor are seen to be commanding the action, there is no doubt what Uri is intended to do: to tell us that patriotism and nationalism, those stellar virtues which will cement ‘a new India’ vests in these worthies and their faithfuls alone.

The Accidental Prime Minister directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru, starring Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna indescribably vapid, says NDTV. It seeks to capture an important juncture of Indian political history. But devoid of cinematic finesse and totally clueless about how to go about the onerous job, it hits the skids at the very outset and never recovers.

Tamil action film Petta directed by Karthik Subbaraj starring Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Simran and Trisha is out and out a Rajini film and for the fans, says News18. The first half is smooth. The second half drags a bit but it picks up pace in the last hour with twists and some emotions. There are loopholes in the plot in the second half though.

Tamil action film Viswasam directed by Siva starring Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara has a story that sounds like a decent commercial potboiler which could have worked if the director hadn’t given it a pedantic treatment, says India Today. However, Siva packages Viswasam with needless songs and age-old jokes in the name of comedy.

Telugu action drama Vinaya Vidheya Rama starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and Vivek Oberoi directed by Boyapati Srinu is only a medley of action episodes with a very flimsy story line, says telugu360.com. Given the festive season, the movie might rake in money in Telugu states to some extent. Overall, it is a huge disappointment coming after Charan’s super successful Rangasthalam.

Telugu biographical film N.T.R. Kathanayakudu directed by Krish starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Vidya Balan is an indulgent biopic where the legend always precedes the man, says Film Companion. Even with every ingredient in place—great casting, impressive production/art design, and the perfect subject, the final product tastes bland.

Malayalam political thriller Janaadhipan directed by Thanseer M A, starring Hareesh Peradi, Vinu Mohan and Anil Nedumangad is a political statement, with its own blend of truth and fiction, says The Times Of India. It gets a dressing up as a thriller. There is thrill and suspense, but too much drama and only a little real-life political reference to spice things up.

Marathi drama Nashibvaan starring Bhalchandra Kadam, Neha Joshi and Mitali Jagatp Vardkar directed by Amol Gole remains watchable due to its approach of not simplifying issues to make them more palatable, says Pune Mirror. It is effective in its straightforward message and the casting is apt.

Several releases this week haven’t inspired any reviews yet. These include Hindi film Battalion 609, Malayalam movies Madhaveeyam and Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, Kannada comedies Gini Helida Kathe and Lambodara, Marathi dramas Figght, Balance and Love You Zindagi, Punjabi drama Do Dooni Panj, Bengali drama Dotara and Gujarati science fiction thriller Short Circuit.