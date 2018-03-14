American band OneRepublic to perform in Mumbai

A file photo of Eddie Fisher, Zach Filkins, Ryan Tedder, Drew Brown, and Brent Kutzle of the music group OneRepublic. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: American pop-rock band OneRepublic, best known for their songs Apologize, Secrets and Good Life, is all set to perform in the city on 21 April.

The Grammy nominated Colorado-based band is embarking on a two week Asia tour with performances scheduled in Singapore, South Korea, China, Malaysia and Mumbai.

“We’ve wanted to visit India for years, and are beyond excited to finally get the chance to not only perform a full concert but also explore your beautiful country. See you soon!,” he band said in a statement.

“We have been in talks with the management since over six months now as we realized that the band enjoys a great repertoire in the country with a significant fanbase originating out of India,” added Cyrus Gorimar, director, Opium Events And Production, the company behind the band’s India trip.