Emilia Clarke says goodbye to ‘Game of Thrones’

Emilia Clarke has completed the shooting for GoT Season 8, the last.

London: Emilia Clarke has completed the shooting of Game of Thrones (GoT) Season 8—the last—and the actor says she will always fondly remember the “land that has been my home away from home”.

The 31-year old actor, known for playing the iconic role of Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO show, took to Instagram to bid adieu to the popular series on which she has worked since its premiere in 2011.

Clarke shared an heartfelt message on Instagram alongside a selfie in which she could be seen sitting in a boat filled with flowers.

“Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade. “It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing,” the actor wrote.

The show has been shot in locations such as Northern Ireland, Croatia, Iceland, Morocco, Spain and Malta, among others. The eighth and final season of the show will air next year.