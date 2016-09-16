Made-to-order loafers

Conceived in 2006, the inspiration behind Louis Vuitton’s iconic loafers—the Monte Carlo—was the Monaco Grand Prix Formula 1 race.

As the loafer turns 10, Louis Vuitton has extended the celebrations to its Indian consumers, launching its exclusive “made to order” service for the Monte Carlo in Caiman leather for the first time. The service will be available permanently at the Louis Vuitton store at DLF Emporio mall in Delhi.

The Monte Carlo moccasin, made from a tubular construction, a hand-stitched vamp and rubber nub sole and a buckle with the initials LV, is among the symbols of the brand. From calf leather to lush suede, the comfort and flexibility of this driving shoe makes it an easy to pack, essential travel item.

The shoes are available in 13 colours including Noir, Cacao, Carmin, Bordeaux, Marine, Prune, Taupe and Blanc, to name a few. The customizations also include three buckle options, three types of fit and the LV initials hot stamped on the lining. The inside of the shoe too can be customized with the initials.

The personalization concept has evolved at Louis Vuitton stores across the world for over 150 years, with the first special order being for trunks. The brand’s “made to order” shoe service is a reflection of the house’s legacy and craftsmanship.