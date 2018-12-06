Facebook begins verification for India political ads
Indian advertisers seeking to run political ads on Facebook must now confirm their identity, location and reveal who paid for the ad, says Facebook
Last Published: Thu, Dec 06 2018. 08 42 PM IST
Bengaluru: Indian advertisers seeking to run political ads on Facebook Inc must now confirm their identity, location and reveal who paid for the ad, the social network said on Thursday.
“By authorizing advertisers and bringing more transparency to ads, we can better defend against foreign interference in India’s elections,” the company said in a blog post.
First Published: Thu, Dec 06 2018. 08 22 PM IST
