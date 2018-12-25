Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault

Kevin Spacey is best remembered for neo-noir crime thriller ‘The Usual Suspects’ and midlife crisis-themed drama ‘American Beauty’. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: American actor and producer Kevin Spacey has been charged with sexual assault of a teenager at a bar in Massachusetts. He is due to appear in court over the incident, which allegedly occurred in Nantucket in July 2016. The plaintiff is the son of American journalist and television anchor Heather Unruh, who went public with the incident last year. Unruh accused Kevin Spacey of buying her then 18-year-old son alcohol, when the legal drinking age in Massachusetts is 21, and groping him.

On Monday, Kevin Spacey released a video titled ‘Let Me Be Frank’, in which he speaks in his House of Cards character Frank Underwood’s accent to address the viewer and said: “I am certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

“You wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you?” he further asks. “You wouldn’t rush to judgments without facts.”

The three-minute clip is Kevin Spacey’s first public appearance since the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him last year. Actor Anthony Rapp had accused the ‘House of Cards’ actor of making sexual advances against him in an inebriated state in 1986. Fifteen others had then come up with similar accounts of abuse, including Norwegian author and former royal family member Ari Behn, filmmaker Tony Montana, actor Roberto Cavazos, actor Richard Dreyfuss’ son Harry, and eight people who worked on ‘House of Cards’.

The allegations led to the suspension of the sixth and final season of ‘House of Cards’. Netflix reduced the season short from 13 episodes to eight, and Spacey was removed from the cast and his role as executive producer. ‘Gore’, a biopic on American author Gore Vidal starring Spacey was set to be distributed by Netflix, but was cancelled, and the streaming service went on to sever all ties with him. Spacey was slated to appear in director Ridley Scott’s biographical film ‘All the Money in the World’ as industrialist J. Paul Getty. However, his scenes were cut and Christopher Plummer replaced him as Getty in reshoots. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences reversed its decision to honour Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award.

Spacey, who had earlier denied any recollection of the incident with Rapp, said in 2017 that he would be seeking ‘evaluation and treatment’ for his behaviour.

Having begun his career on stage, Kevin Spacey became a film and television actor in the 1980s. He is best remembered for neo-noir crime thriller ‘The Usual Suspects’ (1995) and midlife crisis-themed drama ‘American Beauty’ (1999).