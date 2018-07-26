Publicis Communications launches branded content and entertainment marketing arm

Publicis Entertainment is already associated with key brands such as Fox Star Studios, HDFC Life, and Avon Beauty, among others.

New Delhi: Publicis Communications on Wednesday announced the launch of its entertainment and marketing unit Publicis Entertainment in India.

The unit will look after brand integrations for film and television series, IP creations, partnerships between brands and clients, and celebrity management. It aims at being a one-stop-advisory for business solutions in the branded entertainment and entertainment marketing space.

Pranay Anthwal, executive director at Publicis Entertainment will head the division. He will report to Saurabh Varma, chief executive, Publicis Communications, India.

“We want the stories of our brands to intersect organically with the beautiful human stories already being told in popular culture. And we want to go beyond. Our unique model will unfold over the next 18 months. Pranay brings an incredible amount of expertise and passion to make our ambition a reality,” said Verma in a statement.

Anthwal comes with over 23 years of experience in branded content and entertainment vertical having worked at advertising agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH), Starcom Worldwide, The Times of India, Star TV, DHL and Zee Interactive, among others. He has marketed over 150 films, including hits such as such as Munnabhai MBBS, Lagey Raho Munnabhai, Viruddh, and Krrish. He has worked for key clients – Sony Pictures, Columbia Tristar, Buena Vista and Disney India.

Speaking about his new role, Anthwal said, “I am happy to be back to the Publicis family. For far too long, branded entertainment and entertainment marketing have been in the cost-per-deal space. This is because not many creative and strategy ad agency majors were involved in this process. So far it has been, and still is, a supply side market model. We hope to play a role where we curate and recommend entertainment industry partnerships from a brand lens, in addition to focusing on brand objectives instead of deal objectives.”

Publicis Entertainment is already associated with key brands such as Fox Star Studios, HDFC Life, and Avon Beauty, among others. For Fox Star, the unit has recently conceptualised and created social and digital campaign for Sanju, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer biopic of Sanjay Dutt.

Publicis Communications comprise of multiple agencies including Leo Burnett India, Leo Burnett Orchard, Publicis Worldwide, Publicis Capital, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Indigo Consulting, Publicis Beehive, Digitas, Sapient.Razorfish and Prodigious India. Between these agencies, it handles clients across quick service restaurant chain McDonald’s, fast moving goods firm P&G, auto firm Skoda, Google, Amazon, Thums Up and HP Lubricants, among others.