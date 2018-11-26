‘Badhaai Ho,’ ‘Andhadhun’ continue to smash records as ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ nosedives

Badhaai Ho had crossed the lifetime box office collection of many big hits of 2018 including Akshay Kumar’s Gold, romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi.

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana’s October releases—comedy drama Badhaai Ho and mystery thriller Andhadhun—have emerged as two of the year’s longest running films. By the end of their sixth and eighth weekend, the two films had made Rs. 127.13 crore and Rs. 71.39 crore in lifetime collections respectively, with Andhadhun even completing 50 days in theatres.

“Badhaai Ho goes from strength to strength. The film continues to win hearts and woo the box office, the decline in week five (vis-à-vis week four): 25.93%, which is remarkable,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh pointed out that the Amit Sharma-directed film had crossed the lifetime business of many big hits of 2018 including Akshay Kumar’s Gold (Rs. 102.40 crore), romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs. 100.80 crore) and Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi (Rs. 122.39 crore).

Reflective of how audiences have continued to flock to theatres for it, trade website Box Office India pointed out that Badhaai Ho has recorded extraordinary fifth week net collections of Rs. 7.63 crore which is an all-time record only beaten by blockbusters like Baahubali 2: - The Conclusion, 3 Idiots and Dangal.

Helping the earnings of the two October releases is the dismal box office performance of Yash Raj Films’ action adventure Thugs of Hindostan that had made Rs. 149.67 crore at last count in India with a 93.49% decline in business in week two as compared to week one. The new movie offering of the week, Sunny Deol-starrer Bhaiaji Superhit barely managed to make an impact, collecting Rs. 2 crore at last count, on the other hand.

Adarsh mentioned that the Yash Raj Films production has also underperformed in overseas markets. The film has only reported business of $9.05 million (Rs. 63.97 crore) across the world after its second week including $1.99 million in the United States and Canada, $ 3.2 million in the UAE and GCC, $920,000 in the United Kingdom and $2.94 million from the rest of the world.

To be sure, all eyes are now set on Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s science fiction flick 2.0 that releases this week after much delay. The advance bookings for the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film that is likely to eat into Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun, have already started.