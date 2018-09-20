NSC, PPF accounts will fetch 8% as govt hikes small savings rates

The five-year National Savings Certificate and the Public Provident Fund scheme will both fetch 8% interest against 7.6% earlier. Photo: iStock

New Delhi:After keeping interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for two consecutive quarters, the finance ministry has increased such interest rates across the board. This is also seen as a signal to banks to hike saving deposit rates at a time the Reserve Bank of India has increased policy rates twice in two consecutive monetary policy reviews.

While the five-year senior citizen scheme will now attract the highest interest rate of 8.7% from 8.3% earlier, the Sukanya Samriddhi Account scheme for the girl child will fetch 8.5% interest rate against 8.1% earlier.

In comparison, Employees’ Provident Fund fetched 8.55% interest in 2017-18, down from 8.65% a year ago. The EPF interest rate for 2018-19 is yet to be finalised.

The five-year National Savings Certificate and the Public Provident Fund scheme will both fetch 8% interest against 7.6% earlier. The one-year time deposit and five-year time deposit will fetch 6.9% and 7.8% interest, against 6.6% and 7.8% earlier.

The new interest rates will be effective for the October-December period.

The government in February 2016 announced that it would review small savings interest rates every quarter, instead of an annual review, based on the yields of government bonds of the previous three months.

