Tanishq focuses on wedding jewellery segment in south India through new campaign

Tanishq eyes a larger pie of the south Indian wedding market through its Rivaah collection.

New Delhi: Titan Co. Ltd owned jewellery brand Tanishq is spending advertising money to woo consumers to buy wedding jewellery across Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil speaking population in south India. The company has launched a new campaign for these markets a year after rolling out a national campaign which promoted its wedding jewellery collection titled ‘Rivaah’.

Made by advertising agency Lowe Lintas, the campaign follows the central theme around the bond between a father and a daughter. The three films mirror the father’s feelings as his daughter is getting married in a traditional setup of that community making it relatable for the target audience.By catering to the distinct needs of each community, Tanishq eyes a larger pie of the south Indian wedding market through its Rivaah collection.

Deepika Tiwari, associate vice president – marketing, Tanishq, said that wedding jewellery is a growing segment for brand Tanishq. “Emergence of so many brands is a testimony of the fact that people are interested in buying branded wedding jewellery. I feel consumers in south India are way more brand conscious than north. Our focus is to offer consumers the best in terms of design, value and purity at competitive pricing,” she said.

Last year, the first Rivaah campaign integrated Bengali, Gujarati and Maharashtrian brides, this year the focus is on the south Indian brides. The three television ads feature traditional jewellery pieces highlighting the range of traditional designs re-interpreted for current sensibilities.

“About 40 %to 50% of our merchandise in south India outlets have traditional wedding jewellery. We offer a modern interpretation of the wedding jewellery which brides find appealing,” said Tiwari.

Currently, the campaign is being run on television and digital platforms. In July, the company will be launching an on-ground leg partnering with various bridal shows in the country.

Arun Iyer, chairman and chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas said, “As easy as it is to know that a father and daughter bond is always unique and strong, depicting it is equally difficult. We are happy that we found such a beautiful way of showcasing a father’s love for his daughter with just his thoughts rather than his conversations.”

Tanishq focus on jewellery is in line with its growth numbers, the company earned Rs10,237 crore of the Rs12,717 crore in revenue from jewellery sales in 2016-17. The division was also the fastest growing among Titan’s three key product categories last year, recording a 17.4% annual growth rate over 2015-16. In comparison, watches grew 2.7%, while eye-wear grew 8.4%.

Tanishq investment in the category complements the industry growth. India’s organised jewellery market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% between 2012 and 2017, according to data from research firm Euromonitor International. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2017 and 2022.

“There was a gradual move by consumers in India towards adopting a larger number of branded jewellery houses for their purchases. In addition, increasing penetration by well-known and branded jewellery player in the tier I and tier II cities, further enabled the population to have easy access to these brands,” said an analyst from Euromonitor International.