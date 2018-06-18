Ten Bollywood remakes of Marathi films

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol (centre) and Shreyas Talpade in a still from ‘Poster Boys’.

New Delhi: Earlier last week, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions launched the trailer of its romantic drama Dhadak, an official remake of critically acclaimed Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

Here are ten other Hindi films that were remade from Marathi movies.

Poster Boys (2017): Shreyas Talpade’s directorial debut was a remake of Marathi film Poshter Boyz which he had produced and acted in. The Hindi film starring Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, besides Talpade himself, made Rs11 crore at the box office.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015): The Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar romantic comedy bore striking resemblance to Marathi film Agadbum. The Sharad Katariya directed film made Rs30 crore in box office collections besides winning the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Mumbai Delhi Mumbai (2014): The romantic comedy directed by Satish Rajwade was adapted from Rajwade’s 2011 Marathi film Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai. The film starring Shiv Pandit and Pia Bajpaimade earned Rs75,000 at the box office.

Paying Guests (2009): The Shreyas Talpade, Javed Jaffrey, Aashish Chaudhary and Vatsal Seth comedy borrows its basic plot from 1966 movie Biwi Aur Makan, which was also remade in Marathi as Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi in 1988. The Hindi film made Rs5 crore in box office collections.

Golmaal Returns (2008): The Rohit Shetty comedy is a remake of 1989 Marathi film Pheka Pheki. The Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arshad Warsi-starrer made Rs51 crore in box office collections.

Heyy Babyy (2007): Sajid Khan’s romantic comedy is an adaptation of Marathi movie Baalache Baap Brahmachaari which in turn was based on the 1987 American film Three Men and a Baby. The Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer earned Rs47 crore at the box office.

Bhagam Bhag (2006): Certain plot elements of Priyadarshan’s mystery comedy were borrowed from the Marathi film Bindhaast. The Akshay Kumar and Govinda-starrer earned Rs40 crore at the box office.

Taarzan: The Wonder Car (2004): Abbas-Mustan’s fantasy thriller was loosely based on the American film Christine (1983),which was also remade in Marathi as Ek Gadi Baki Anadi. The Hindi film starring Ajay Devgn and Vatsal Seth made Rs4 crore at the box office.

Kyo Kii…Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001): The David Dhawan directed comedy was inspired by Jim Carrey’s Liar Liar (1997) and Marathi film Dhangad Dhinga. The Govinda and Sushmita Sen-starrer made Rs7 crore at the box office.

Masoom (1996): Director Mahesh Kothare’s Hindi film was a remake of his own 1994 Marathi movie Maza Chakula. The former made Rs5 crore in box office collections.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Box Office India.