Dentsu Aegis Network launches media investment arm Amplifi in India

New Delhi: Advertising firm Dentsu Aegis Network on Wednesday announced the launch of its global media investment arm Amplifi in India. The new unit will be headed by Kartik Iyer, president-media agencies and Amplifi.

Unlike a media buying agency, Amplifi will offer specialised services like media investment management, media partnerships, programmatic buying and branded content. Dentsu’s programmatic unit Amnet and branded content arm The Story Lab which have been functional in India since 2015 will now become part of Amplifi.

“We are excited to launch Amplifi in India under Kartik’s leadership and bringing together the four key capabilities under one structure. In today’s world, our media partners have much more to bring on table for our clients, than just media inventory. Amplifi’s is uniquely placed to drive this supply-side convergence by harnessing data, technology, insight and content to help all members of the Dentsu Aegis Network operating model,” said Ashish Bhasin, chairman and chief executive, South Asia, Dentsu Aegis Network.

“Amplifi consolidates media services across offline, online and programmatic both for its clients and media partners. Unlike a media planning and buying agency which only focuses on clients, Amplifi will build strong relationships with media partners like publishers, Facebook and YouTube so that it can deliver value for both clients and media platforms,” said Iyer.

Dentsu has three key media buying and planning agencies including Carat, Dentsu X and Vizeum which will continue to function. “All three of our media agencies will continue to drive value for our clients. Amplifi is not going to replace any of these firms,” he further added.

As part of this launch, Dentsu also announced Sujata Dwibedy, executive vice-president, Carat will take over the group buying and trading head function from Harsha Joshi who is moving on from the company. Dwibedy has over two decades of media trading and strategy experience having worked across sectors such as fast moving consumer goods, telecom, airlines, finance, alcohol and beverages.

Speaking on her appointment Dwibedy said, “I am delighted to have been chosen for this responsibility to drive ROI and deliver value to Dentsu Aegis Network clients. In today’s rapidly changing media marketplace, I look forward to working with our agencies and media partners to deliver this value across media to our clients.”

Dentsu Aegis Network’s presence in India comprises the global network brands Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen along with the Dentsu branded agencies—Dentsu Impact, Dentsu One, Dentsu India, Dentsu Media, Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney. It has also made a slew of acquisitions including Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, Perfect Relations Group, Happy mcgarrybowen, Fractal Design Studio, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.