‘Badhaai Ho,’ ‘Andhadhun’ benefit from ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ failure

‘Badhaai Ho’ returns to form again, benefited due to the dismal box office performance of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

New Delhi: The failure of Yash Raj Films’ action adventure Thugs of Hindostan has not spelt disaster for Bollywood business entirely. Clearly, the two Hindi films to benefit from the Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan-starrer are the older Ayushmann Khurrana releases, Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun, both of which sustained well even as Thugs crashed in its first week.

With more than Rs 10 crore and Rs 2 crore in its fourth and sixth week respectively, both Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun made the most of audiences turning away from Thugs of Hindostan. The two films have earned lifetime collections of Rs 119.54 crore and Rs 70.36 crore respectively, according to trade website Box Office India.

“Badhaai Ho returns to form again, (the film) benefited due to the dismal box office performance of Thugs of Hindostan,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Meanwhile, the Vijay Krishna Acharya directed Thugs of Hindostan had taken its box office total to Rs 137 crore at last count with its second weekend at Rs 3 crore, an unthinkable figure before the release. From Rs 50 crore on its opening day, the Diwali release reported Rs 1.75 crore this last Saturday. This despite the limited interest viewers showed in the new Hindi releases- drama thriller Pihu and satirical comedy Mohalla Assi that made Rs 95 lakh and Rs 55 lakh respectively and Hollywood fantasy film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald that earned Rs 7.15 crore.

Adarsh mentioned that the Yash Raj Films production has also underperformed in overseas markets. The film has only reported $7.8 million across the world in its first week including $1.76 million in the United States and Canada, 2.72 million in the UAE and GCC, $810,000 in the United Kingdom and $2.51 million from the rest of the world.

To be sure, YRF will recover its Rs 200 crore odd investment on Thugs from the sale of satellite, digital and music rights, among other things. But the film has proven to be a colossal disappointment as far as theatrical business is concerned. As things go, it is unlikely to cross the Rs150 crore mark in lifetime box office earnings, according to Box Office India estimates.