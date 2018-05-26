Madhuri Dixit Actor, Bucket List.

Mumbai: You have to be a special sort of movie star to make a standard bit of pre-release publicity appear charming and heartfelt. Four days ago, Karan Johar shared a video on his Instagram account of Madhuri Dixit dancing with her Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! co-star Renuka Shahane on the set of their upcoming Marathi film, Bucket List. It has since racked up over nine-and-a-half lakh views, many of them likely from people who weren’t born when the film released in 1994.

Though it comes more than three decades into her acting career, Bucket List represents a first for Dixit: it’s her maiden Marathi-language venture. She plays Madhura Sane, a Pune-based homemaker who decides to complete the unfinished bucket list of a young girl, from riding a bike to taking a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor. Speaking to Mint at the Novotel Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, Dixit says although she’d received previous offers to act in Marathi films, this felt like the right story.

“It’s a joyous film,” she says. “It leaves a smile on your face. Madhura is a simple woman, her dreams are not big, little things in life give her joy. But then, she discovers there is something missing, that she’s lost her individuality while taking care of everyone.”

The film’s director, Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, had Dixit in mind from the beginning. “I thought I’d write a story that appealed to her and maybe she’d do it,” he says. “This is the kind of character that’s identifiable by everybody, so I wanted an actor with the same quality. She has a strong Marathi connect.”

It literally felt like family - every day, Vandana Tai would cook and bring something for me-

When asked whether a set with everyone speaking Marathi felt like home, Dixit says, “It’s not the first time that’s happened. Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! was full of Maharashtrian actors—Reema Lagoo, Renuka, Laxmikant Berde, Priya (Arun). But with (Bucket List), the whole film was Maharashtrian. It literally felt like a family—every day Vandana Tai (actor Vandana Gupte) used to cook and bring something for me.”

Dixit says there isn’t anything on her filmic bucket list after turning producer this year with a Marathi film, 15th August. Her personal bucket list keeps growing; inspired by a classic Old Spice commercial, she checked off standing on a surf board during a recent trip to Kovalam.

Asked if there was something that had significantly changed since her younger days in Mumbai, she gave the new debris-free Juhu beach, visible from the window, a ringing endorsement. She spoke, as all long-time residents do, of Mumbai’s cosmopolitan energy (“Some cities close down by 9.30-10, Mumbai comes alive after that”) but says she misses open spaces.

“When I was growing up, there would be grounds where nothing was built, where we’d play,” she says. “We should make at least a few parks for children.”

Bucket List is in theatres on 25 May.