May box office round-up: ‘Raazi’ dominates month as ‘Avengers’ spills over

A still from the movie Raazi.

New Delhi: What is typically a lucrative time for movie business given the start of summer holidays across the country has proven to be one of the biggest months at the box office this year. While Marvel’s superhero flick Avengers: Infinity War spilled over from its late April release to make Rs226.03 crore at last count, Bollywood dominated the month of May with Alia Bhatt’s patriotic thriller Raazi that has earned Rs114.89 crore.

“This year, May was particularly good for the film industry. With Alia Bhatt’s power-packed performance and Meghna Gulzar’s brilliant storytelling, Raazi was the movie of the month,” said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer-cinemas at online ticketing site BookMyShow. “Despite being a mid-budget film, it went on to gross over Rs100 crore at the box office on the back of rave reviews from across the world and extremely positive word-of-mouth.”

The other successes from Bollywood were Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor-starrer 102 Not Out that collected Rs50.88 crore and John Abraham’s much-delayed period drama Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran that picked up after a slow start and earned Rs45.55 crore. Rajkummar Rao’s biographical drama Omerta, family drama Hope Aur Hum and comedies Khajoor Pe Atke and Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain stagnated at Rs3.56 crore, Rs18 lakh, Rs61 lakh and Rs27 lakh, respectively.

While Avengers remained the dominant Hollywood release, Marvel’s other superhero offering Deadpool 2 didn’t do too badly either, with collections of Rs57.88 crore.

“The English version of Deadpool 2 did decently enough, even though the vernacular versions may have underwhelmed a bit,” said film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar. “One has to remember that Avengers is a mass brand whereas Deadpool is meant for smarter, adult audiences.”

On the regional front, Madhuri Dixit’s Marathi debut Bucket List opened to an impressive weekend of Rs3.66 crore while Telugu films Mahanati and Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India didn’t disappoint either.

To be sure, there is much to look forward to in June. Things have already started on a positive note with the Rs30 crore plus opening of female buddy film Veere Di Wedding. There is American heist comedy Ocean’s 8, science fiction adventure Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and animation superhero film Incredibles 2. Besides, Salman Khan makes his annual Eid offering with action thriller Race 3.

“I would bet my cards on Sanju (a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, starring Ranbir Kapoor) though,” Johar said. “It’s definitely the biggie of the month.”

All figures have been sourced from movie website Bollywood Hungama.