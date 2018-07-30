Hollywood sees India’s box office as Mission Possible

Actor Tom Cruise poses for photographers as he arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of Mission:Impossible-Fallout, at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: There seems to be no stopping the fantastic run Hollywood is having at the Indian box office. Tom Cruise’s latest action film Mission: Impossible--Fallout has notched up opening weekend collections of Rs. 36.25 crore in the country, which in the words of trade website Box Office India, is excellent. The previous MI installment Mission: Impossible--Rogue Nation had made Rs. 25.25 crore in its first three days when released in 2015.

“Mission accomplished, Hollywood scores yet again as Mission: Impossible--Fallout opens bigger and better than Hindi releases, also makes a dent in the business of holdover titles,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The Hindi releases of the week--Tigmanshu Dhulia’s romantic thriller drama Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and romantic comedy Nawabzaade--managed collections of Rs. 5.4 crore and Rs. 2.05 crore over the weekend, respectively.

To be sure, Fallout is the latest feather in the Hollywood cap in India. Earlier this year, Marvel’s superhero flick Avengers: Infinity War had emerged as the highest Hollywood grosser ever in the country with lifetime collections of Rs. 227.43 crore. The film had made Rs. 94.30 crore in its opening weekend. Other Hollywood hits this year include Marvel’s superhero films Black Panther and Deadpool 2 that earned Rs. 52.53 crore and Rs. 58.08 crore, respectively.

According to a media and entertainment industry report brought out by lobby group Ficci along with consulting firm EY, the box office collections of Hollywood, inclusive of all regional language dubbed versions, totaled Rs. 8.01 billion in 2017 as against Rs. 7.95 billion in 2016, comprising 13% of the overall movie box office in the country.

“Tom Cruise is a big star in India and everyone is aware of how well made a franchise Mission Impossible is,” said film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar. “Plus, the fact that big-ticket Hollywood films are now released simultaneously in India ensures good traction if the buzz is positive globally, which is the case with Fallout.”

The Christopher McQuarrie directed film has made more than $153 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

“Though the Hindi films of the week were no competition, past record has shown that big Hollywood films can today easily surpass Bollywood offerings in India,” Johar said predicting Rs. 50 crore Week One earnings for Fallout.