Trai ticks off Tata Sky for lack of customer support on new regulations

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has ticked off direct-to-home service operator Tata Sky for not implementing adequate customer service options to bring in the new regulations for channel pricing. According to the new tariff regime put in place by the regulator, consumers can now select and pay only for the channels that they want to watch at the maximum retail prices (MRPs) set by the respective broadcasters, as opposed to the bouquets in place previously.

“A large number of complaints (are) being received by the Authority from subscribers of Tata Sky,” the regulator said in a letter to Tata Sky dated January 15. “The subscribers are complaining that Tata Sky has not made any provision in its system to obtain the choice of subscribers as per the new regulatory framework,” it said in the note.

Viewers have also pointed out that the customer care centre of Tata Sky as well as the ticker running on Tata Sky platform channels are misleading the subscribers by stating that Trai has extended the date of implementation of the new framework, the regulator said adding that this information is patently false.

The ticker running on Tata Sky currently tells viewers, “After the new government tariff order applies and the prices are finalised, we will contact you and migrate your channels and prices. This can take a few days. Till we connect with you, enjoy your current plan at the existing lower prices.”

While most distribution platforms have been furnishing information to Trai in the prescribed format on regular basis, Tata Sky has not provided even a single status report so far, according to the letter. The regulator made clear that it has not extended the date of implementation of the new regulatory framework but has only provided time up to 31 January, 2019 to enable subscribers to choose television channels for a smooth migration to the same.

Trai has instructed the DTH service to furnish a schedule of activities by Wednesday evening.

Tata Sky declined to comment since the matter is in court.