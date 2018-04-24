Skechers launches first India campaign featuring four young athletes

Skechers India designs, develops and markets a range of performance and lifestyle footwear for men, women and children along with apparels and accessories.

New Delhi: Skechers, the American sports lifestyle brand, has rolled out its first India specific campaign ‘Beat My Speed’ featuring four Indian athletes.

The company, which was launched in the country in 2012 through a joint venture with Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, is promoting its GoRun 6 performance shoe range designed for running through the campaign.

Skechers India designs, develops and markets a range of performance and lifestyle footwear for men, women and children along with apparels and accessories.

Made by advertising agency Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, the digital film Piao features four athletes—female wrestler Ritu Phogat, India U-19 World Cup cricketer Shubman Gill, former captain of the Women’s National Basketball team Akanksha Singh and India U-17 footballer Sumit Rathi.

Soumen Das, senior marketing head at Skechers India said that it is the ideal time for runners to be training for the upcoming marathon season and to identify the perfect training shoes.

“It is also our first campaign that features the new generation of Indian athletes from varied sports to highlight the importance of running shoes irrespective to change across different fields,” he said.

The GoRun 6 campaign is being promoted through outdoor, print, digital platforms and on-ground activation across the country.

With its eye on the Indian market, Skechers is moving beyond footwear and has introduced apparel and accessories this year. The brand currently runs 152 exclusive stores across the country. Skechers shoes are also available in all multi-brand outlets like Lifestyle and Shoppers Stop along with e-commerce platforms like Myntra and Amazon.

According to Shubho Sengupta, an independent brand consultant, Skechers has joined the party late when the sports lifestyle brand category already has well-established players like Nike, Reebok and Adidas and new brands such as ASICS.

“In the sportswear category, perception matters a lot. I believe Skechers is perceived more as a fashion and lifestyle brand than a sports brand. It will be an uphill task for the company to change it,” he said.