Friday Film Wrap: ‘Baazaar’ competes with ‘Halloween,’ ‘Goosebumps 2’

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Rohan Mehra, Chitrangada and Radhika Apte promote their film ‘Baazaar’ in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Crime drama Baazaar starring Saif Ali Khan, debutant Rohan Mehra, Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte directed by Gauravv K. Chawla is anchored by a rock-solid pivotal performance from Khan, and gallops at a fair clip, but still feels a tad starchy owing to its predictable storyline, says NDTV. Its propensity to resort to clichés in delineating an unabashedly greedy, unscrupulous wealth creator who rides roughshod over his allies and rivals alike prevents it from offering little by way of striking novelty, especially for those who haven’t yet forgotten Oliver Stone’s Michael Douglas-Charlie Sheen drama Wall Street, released more than three decades ago.

Baazaar is almost the same film as Wall Street in a different setting, but with none of the sharpness of the original, says The Indian Express. The treatment is moth-balled (a line in English is translated immediately after in Hindi) and hackneyed. Bad songs punctuate the proceedings. Background music is used to buoy almost every scene. We’ve seen almost each of those beats before, to the point we can tell what the character is going to say next.

5 Weddings starring Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri directed by Namrata Singh Gujral has some strong bits, but there is little here that feels novel or particularly insightful, says Scroll. The relationship between Fakhri and Rao always struggles to be convincing, and without the requite sparks, doesn’t give the former’s journey the emotional undertow it deserves.

Sharman Joshi-starrer Kaashi-In Search of Ganga directed by Dhiraj Kumar is not well-chiseled and the tale though intriguing, appears to be ridiculous and convolutedly mounted with predictable scenes, for most of its length, says Zee News. Hence, the audience which has no patience with the narrative, would crack up soon and dismiss the film midway.

For the Hollywood fans, American slasher film Halloween directed by David Gordon Green starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle comes to India this week. Empire magazine calls it low-budget horror hog heaven. It will have you scared witless by the time the end credits roll; regardless of how silly you think it all is.

Horror comedy Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween directed by Ari Sandel starring Wendi McLendon-Covey, Madison Iseman, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Caleel Harris is more of a family fantasy than a thriller, says The New York Times. If children once stole the original Goosebumps books from libraries to hide the source of their nightmares from their parents, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween feels slightly supervisory — a movie to leave playing in the background of a child’s birthday party.

Action thriller Hunter Killer directed by Donovan Marsh starring Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman is a by-the-numbers military thriller that chugs along like a submarine with a disabled engine, says The Hollywood Reporter. It runs a little longer than two hours, but feels more like two tours of duty. And it has enough plot elements to fuel an armful of Tom Clancy novels but somehow manages to make none of them interesting.

Tamil drama Genius starring Meera Krishnan and Singam Puli directed by Suseenthiran seems to indicate a crisis of confidence for the director, says The Times Of India. He gives us flatly staged scenes with melodramatic acting that one might find in TV serials. Even when taken as a message film, Genius makes his didactic films seem livelier.

Several releases this week haven’t inspired any reviews yet. These include Hindi films Dassehra and The Journey of Karma, Telugu comedy drama Bangari Balaraju, Gujarati comedy drama Sharato Lago and Punjabi romantic comedy Ranjha Refugee.