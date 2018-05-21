Tarun Katial appointed as India CEO of ZEE5

ZEE5 is a digital arm of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

New Delhi: Television and media entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Monday announced the appointment of Tarun Katial as chief executive officer for its digital arm, ZEE5. Katial will report to Amit Goenka, chief executive officer—International Broadcasting Business and ZEE5 Global.

While serving as chief executive officer of Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd (RBNL), last April, Katial was handed additional responsibilities at ZEEL that included television and digital content production. In 2016, ZEEL had acquired the general entertainment TV broadcasting business of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group. Big Magic and Big Ganga were two operational TV channels under RBNL.

In the past, Katial has been associated with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Star TV Network.

In a statement, ZEEL said that Archana Anand, chief business officer , ZEE5 would report to Katial for the ZEE5 India business operations and to Goenka for the ZEE5 global operations. The business development, customer acquisition, user engagement and retention and performance marketing teams of ZEE5 India would report to Anand.

Manish Aggarwal, chief marketing officer, digital, would report to Katial for the marketing operations (brand and digital) of ZEE5 India and to Goenka for the global digital marketing operations. Siddharth Narula, chief revenue officer – Digital India, would report to Katial for ZEE5 India sales and to Goenka for the global social, global indirect sales and the India digital sales other than the ZEE5 India sales function.

For the March quarter, ZEEL reported an 84.8% decline in net profit , despite a 12.9% growth in operating revenue.