Ten upcoming Hollywood science fiction films

New Delhi: Director Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, which released in India last Friday, is the first of many science fiction films that Hollywood has lined up in the coming months. Here’s a list of 10 others.

1. Rampage: The monster film directed by Brad Peyton is loosely based on the video game series of the same name by Midway Games. The film, starring Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris and Malin Åkerman, is scheduled for release on 13 April.

2. Avengers: Infinity War: The superhero film is supposed to be a “culmination event” as far as the Marvel Cinematic Universe is concerned, featuring almost every known character. Featuring an ensemble cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland and Chadwick Boseman, the film is slated to release on 27 April.

3. Solo: A Star Wars Story: The Ron Howard-directed space film is centered on Han Solo, a character from the Star Wars franchise. The film, starring Alden Ehrenreich, alongside Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and Thandie Newton, will release on 25 May.

4. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: The science fiction adventure film directed by J. A. Bayona is a sequel to Jurassic World (2015) and is the fifth instalment of the Jurassic Park film series. Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and B. D. Wong, it will release on 22 June with a sequel already announced for 11 June 2021.

5. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Marvel’s superhero film directed by Peyton Reed is a sequel to 2015’s Ant-Man, and the 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña and Walton Goggins, it will release on 6 July.

6. The Meg: The science fiction action horror film is based on the 1997 science fiction book Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror about a deep sea submarine attacked by a megalodon shark. Directed by Jon Turteltaub and featuring Jason Statham, Jessica McNamee, Li Bingbing and Winston Chao, it is slated for release on 10 August.

7. Captive State: The science fiction crime thriller directed by Rupert Wyatt is based in a Chicago neighbourhood attacked by an extraterrestrial force. It stars John Goodman, Vera Farmiga, Ashton Sanders and Jonathan Majors, and is scheduled to be released on 17 August.

8.Replicas: The science fiction thriller directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff tells the story of a biologist trying to bring back to life members of his family who died in a car accident. Starring Keanu Reeves, Alice Eve and Thomas Middleditch, it is scheduled for release on 24 August.

9. The Predator: The science fiction horror film directed by Shane Black is the fourth instalment in the Predator film series. It stars Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes and Keegan-Michael Key and will release on 14 September.

10. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: The animated superhero film directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman will feature the voices of Shameik Moore, Liev Schreiber and Mahershala Ali, respectively. It is scheduled to be released on 14 December.