Amazon plans Rs150 crore ad spend for Prime Video service in 2018

New Delhi: Video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video is expected to spend Rs150 crore in advertisements in 2018 to persuade Indians to switch to digital entertainment, two media buyers said. Advertisements from the online video streaming service showcase the variety of its offerings, as well as its multiple screen option.

“The over-the-top (OTT) category is witnessing a steady growth in ad spends led by television and outdoor. Amazon Prime is one of the big spenders which is trying to make video streaming a habit among Indians,” said Navin Khemka, managing partner, Wavemaker India, a GroupM- owned integrated media agency.

The latest Amazon Prime Video commercials (there are two TV ads), made by advertising agency Leo Burnett India, feature a young couple discussing how Prime Videos can be accessed across screens. The message is that with on-demand viewing, one doesn’t need to be tied to a single television at a specific time. Apart from television which includes running spots during IPL matches, the campaign will also employ digital as a touch point (it means the ads will be aired online along with promotions on social media platforms).

“With a premise of ‘Anytime, Anywhere,’ we have kept customer benefit at the centre of the campaign, which marks the next chapter in the larger story around the popular Prime Video couple. We understand the need of consumers to be unshackled from the constraints of their traditional alternatives. Prime Video empowers our consumers to define and dictate what they watch and when they watch it,” said Ravi Desai, director, mass and brand marketing, Amazon India.

After the launch of Prime Video service in December 2016, Amazon India launched its first fully integrated campaign ‘India ka naya prime time’ in February last year. It was run across television, digital, outdoor and other media. The second campaign , released earlier this year, features the Prime couple accessing latest movies and a variety of content emphasizing the anywhere and anytime proposition.

“We are building Amazon Prime Video as an alternative and a better choice for consumers when it comes to entertainment. Amazon Prime Video puts the viewer in command. This is reflected in our positioning– India ka naya prime time,” said Dheeraj Sinha, managing director - India and chief strategy officer South Asia, Leo Burnett.