The fundamentals of marketing to millennial women

Every year, India adds more women to the internet than any other country, a study recently conducted by Comscore reveals.

The study goes on to say that millennial women are increasingly driving online retail and OTT—approximately 90% of women in the age group of 15-24 can be found on a mobile retail website.

Are brands, therefore, ready to seize the opportunity—an opportunity that will allow them to engage better with women on the internet? If yes, how do they take into account the needs and aspirations of the millennial woman that are significantly different from that of the previous generations? Do marketers need to break free from certain stereotypes? Do they need to devise new communication methods?

What is really the language that marketers need to speak in to ensure that millennial women not only feel understood, but also gratified?

As part of the sixth edition of Brand Studio Live —a special episode that celebrates the success of the previous chapters—eight brand leaders will delve into the theme of ‘Marketing to the millennial woman in the age of the internet’.

The hour-long event—to be hosted by Rameet Aroro, COO, HT Digital Streams—will be divided into eight segments focusing on different sub-topics.

While Rutu Mody-Kamdar, Founder and Managing Director, Jigsaw Brand Consultants, will talk to us about how brands can overcome certain laid-down norms while communicating with the millennial woman, Priyanka Gill, Founder & CEO, POPxo, will tell us why marketers today need to come up with more women-oriented e-commerce platforms.

Pankaj Duhan, Chief Marketing Officer, Reckitt Benckiser- South Asia Health, will shed light on the strategies that brands need to adopt to win over millennial women, especially in the digital age. Gulbahar Taurani, Marketing Director, Philips, will highlight how brands, especially those in the small durables industry, can communicate with today’s women.

Taurani will be followed by Pushpanjali Banerji, Founder and Director at Taali Media and Brand Director at Kyndal Group, who will share her views on the evolving world of alcoholic beverages for women.

Other key speakers at the event will include Alok Shankar, Country General Manager, Fitbit, Karan Kumar, Chief Brand & Marketing Officer, Fabindia, and Rajiv Bansal, CEO, HT Digital Streams.

Some of the speakers from the previous editions will also be present on the occasion.

Brand Studio Live gets the brains behind India’s leading brands to collaborate over the future of marketing.

The event is hosted jointly by HT Brand Studio and DMAasia, and is a part of the HT Brand Leadership Series, an annual property hosted under the domain of HT.com that features content around breakthroughs in marketing.

The previous episode revolved around how brands can step up their video marketing game, and featured brand masters such as Anjali Malhotra Nanda (Aviva), Tarun Garg (Maruti Suzuki), and Sumeet Singh (Info Edge).

The edition previous to that focused on the basics of building a successful brand on the internet. Nikhil Rastogi (Citibank), Daman Soni (Wecash), and Sandeep Singh (Bira 91) were some of the leaders who appeared in the show.