Get the best smartphone offers on Amazon Prime Day sale

Comparometer.in is a simple tool to compare the prices of products from across websites like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Jabong, ebay, Shopclues, etc during the sale season. Photo: iStock

Amazon India is throwing up thousands of deals and discounts during its second Amazon Prime Day sale in India that began today. And rival e-commerce sites are not far behind. Flipkart has come up with a “Big Shopping Days” promotional campaign while Paytm Mall has a ‘OMG sale’. Since each one of them is promising the best deals, discounts and exchange offers on smartphones, laptops, computer products, home appliances, and furniture, it is tough keeping track of all the offers.

Chances are you will end up either missing out on flash sales or buying from a seller offering a lower discount. There is, however, a simple solution for this problem ­– Chrome extensions. Here is a compilation of some of the best Chrome extensions that will keep an eye out for the best discounts.

1. Amazon Assistant: Although applicable only for Amazon.in, Amazon Assistant is a tool to ensure that you never miss out on an Amazon deal. It sends you desktop notifications when deals you are watching go live. It also shows all lightning deals in a vertical slider on the right side of the page.

Whenever you are searching for a product, the Chrome extension will tell you similar products available on Amazon.in.

2. Price Tracker - Auto Buy, Price History: The best part of this extension is that it shows you the price history of all products on Flipkart, Paytm Mall and PepperFry. When you go to a product page on any of the websites, the extension displays a price graph that helps you to take a call on whether the price has really dropped during the sale and by how much.

3. Tap n Buy: When you are checking out any deal on one e-commerce portal, this Chrome extension will automatically open a small pop-up window on the right side of the page with prices of similar products on other stores. So if you are looking for a product on Amazon.in, the pop-up will show prices of similar products on Flipkart, making it easy to compare products.

Besides Chrome extensions, there is one website, Comparometer.in, which helps you compare products from across websites like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Jabong, ebay, an Shopclues. Just enter the name of the product you want to buy and the website throws up a list of prices at which various online stores are selling it. You can easily pick the cheapest option.