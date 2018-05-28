MediaCom appoints Navin Khemka as South Asia CEO

Navin Khemka said that he is excited to continue his GroupM journey with MediaCom.

New Delhi: GroupM-owned media agency MediaCom Monday named Navin Khemka as chief executive of its South Asia operations, effective 16 July. Based in Gurugram, Khemka will report to the incoming GroupM South Asia CEO Sam Singh and Mark Heap, CEO, MediaCom Asia Pacific.

He takes over the position from Debraj Tripathy who has moved on. A statement from the agency stated that Tripathy joined MediaCom in 2011 and under his leadership, the agency grew rapidly to service clients like P&G, Mars, online travel agent MakeMyTrip, Future Group, motocycle brand Royal Enfield, Dell, Shell and PayPal among others.

“WPP and GroupM are making many investments into areas that will further enhance our market-leading capabilities in India and South Asia. We are excited to see Navin take on this role. With his experience and energy, we are sure he will take MediaCom to even further heights by leveraging all that our group has to offer for the benefit of our clients. Debraj has done a terrific job leading MediaCom. He has been a fantastic colleague and an admired leader,” said C.V.L. Srinivas, country manager, WPP India in a statement. Srinivas also holds charge as GroupM South Asia chief executive.

Mark Heap, chief executive, MediaCom APAC said, “In Navin, we have a leader with stellar raw talent and a real thirst for growth, who can capitalise on the enabling assets of the MediaCom global network and the strength of GroupM and WPP India.”

Khemka is currently the managing partner (North and East) and new business development lead for the GroupM agency Wavemaker India. He has over 20 years of experience working with brands such as Perfetti Van Melle, Pernod Ricard, Paytm, Nokia, Samsung and Reckitt Benckiser among others. He had joined GroupM to lead the New Delhi branch of Maxus (now Wavemaker) in 2014. He has previously worked in agencies including Zenith Optimedia, Cheil Worldwide and Mudra.

Talking about his new role, Khemka said he is excited to continue his GroupM journey with MediaCom. “Given MediaCom’s dominant global position and aggressive plans, [I] am confident we will able to drive growth and lead the agency to the next level,” he added.

MediaCom is a member of WPP, the world’s largest marketing communications services group. According to Recma (Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry), the agency has billing of $33 billion globally. It employs 7,000 people in 125 offices across 100 countries.