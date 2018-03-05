Oscars 2018: Complete list of winners for 90th Academy Awards

Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage. Photo: Reuters

Fantastical romance The Shape of Water won best picture, the film industry’s most prestigious honour, at Sunday’s Oscar ceremony. The Fox Searchlight movie’s Mexican filmmaker, Guillermo del Toro, took home the best director Oscar, dashing the hopes of a rare win by a woman or a black filmmaker.

Here’s a complete list of winners for the 90th Academy Awards presented Sunday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:

Best Picture: The Shape of Water

Best Actor: Gary Oldman, The Darkest Hour

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Directing: The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro.

Foreign Language Film: A Fantastic Woman, Chile.

Adapted Screenplay: James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name

Original Screenplay: Jordan Peele, Get Out

Production Design: The Shape of Water

Cinematography: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Sound Mixing: Dunkirk

Sound Editing: Dunkirk

Original Score: The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat.

Original Song: “Remember Me” from Coco

Documentary Feature: Icarus

Documentary (short subject): Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Film Editing: Dunkirk

Makeup and Hairstyling: Darkest Hour

Animated Short Film: Dear Basketball

Live Action Short Film: The Silent Child

Animated Feature Film: Coco

Visual Effects: Blade Runner 2049

Costume Design: Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread