Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan launches home décor brand ‘DaOne Home’

‘DaOne Home’ is Shikhar Dhawan’s first entrepreneurial venture.

New Delhi: Indian cricket team player Shikhar Dhawan along with wife Aesha Dhawan has launched a home decor brand called DaOne Home. This is Dhawan’s first entrepreneurial venture.

“Our homes are a natural extension of our own personalities, a reflection of our preferences and tastes. When Aesha and I were setting up our home, we realized the challenge that most Indians face when it comes to getting their living spaces to reflect their identities. While there were plenty of options available to choose from, no one place could give us the kind of comprehensive, end-to-end satisfaction that we were looking for. DaOne Home is our endeavor to address this major market gap,” said Dhawan at the launch.

The brand is selling upholsteries and soft furnishings designed and manufactured by an in-house team in Delhi.

Aesha Dhawan, co-founder, DaOne Home, said, “We envision our home as a place where that promise is reflected, where our entire family can flourish. This feeling of togetherness, family, and identity is at the core of what we aim to do with DaOne Home. With our home décor brand, we intend to make homes across India look exceptional, individualistic, thoughtful, and aesthetically pleasing.”

Currently, products such as bed linen, cushions and table linen are available online through the brand’s dedicated website. Dhawan plans to partner with third-party e-commerce websites and eventually take the brand to retail stores.