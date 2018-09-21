Digital news publishers set up forum

Hindustan Times and nine other media companies have come together to form Digital News Publishers Association. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Ten of India’s biggest media companies, which collectively serve 70% of the country’s online audience, today announced a new collective, Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), to provide credible news in all languages to the Indian audience.

Founded by Hindustan Times, Dainik Bhaskar, India Today Group, NDTV, Indian Express, The Times of India, Amar Ujala, Dainik Jagran, Eenadu and Malayala Manorama, the organisation is open to any online news publisher.

“As audiences embrace broad news consumption on digital platforms, it has become important for credible providers of news to come together and collaborate on issues facing the industry, such as fake news. The Hindustan Times group is looking forward to working with other publishers on these common goals as a founding member of the DNPA,” said Rajiv Bansal, Chief Digital Officer and CEO, Hindustan Times Digital Streams.

“We are also putting significant investment into our technology and content teams to make sure we continue to have the most trustworthy, timely, accurate and relevant news for our consumers across languages and consumption platforms,” he added.

The digital news industry in India is growing exponentially and DNPA has been formed to find ways to cooperate in maximising its potential.

The DNPA is self-funded with contributions from every publishing house as a nominal joining fee. While providing credible news across languages, it also aims to promote business and editorial interests of its members.

The organisation is open to any online news publisher and all membership applications will be cleared by the board.