Thugs of Hindostan crashes on first weekday

According to box office analysts, Thugs of Hindostan is a major box office disappointment. Bad word-of-the-mouth reviews has made it tough for the Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan film to survive at theatres.

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films’ action adventure Thugs of Hindostan crashed out on the first weekday post the festive Diwali weekend, making Rs 5 crore on Monday, a 70% drop from Sunday and an 82% drop as compared to Friday.

Trade website Box Office India said the film has made around Rs 122.50 crore in net box office collections across the country so far and should close the week at Rs 135 crore. It is unlikely that it will sustain post that even though there are no major movie releases till the end of November when Rajinikanth’s high-budget science fiction flick 2.0 hits screens.

The Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan film that is touted to be YRF’s biggest project till date opened to a record-breaking Rs 50 crore last Thursday but witnessed a downward turn since, slipping to Rs 28 crore, Rs 22 crore and Rs 17 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. The lifetime business of the Vijay Krishna Acharya directed film is estimated to be Rs 150 crore. Ironically, lead actor Aamir Khan has been the founder of the Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore and Rs 300 crore clubs in Bollywood with his films Ghajini, PK and Dangal respectively.

“Thugs of Hindostan is an epic disappointment,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. “Moviegoers are extremely ruthless and in no mood to splurge on movies they hear are substandard. In this era of social media, word-of-mouth spreads faster than fire and can make or break a movie within hours.”

Trade experts further emphasize that while Yash Raj has recovered a substantial chunk of its Rs 200 crore investment from satellite and digital deals, besides fetching a hefty minimum guarantee amount from China, the fact that cannot be denied is that Thugs of Hindostan is a major disappointment as far as the theatrical business is concerned.

To be sure, Bollywood’s hopes of festive weekends bringing much cheer aren’t playing out too well this year. Apart from Thugs of Hindostan, the other big box office disappointment was Salman Khan’s Race 3, an Eid release that made Rs 166 crore after an opening weekend of more than Rs 100 crore.