Fans gather outside Sridevi house in Lokhandwala, body to arrive tonight

Mumbai: The air outside Sridevi’s residence was heavy with grief as fans of the veteran actor continue to queue up to catch one last glimpse of the actor.

Sridevi, 54, died late at Saturday night reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

Ever since the news broke out, Sridevi’s Lokhandwala house, where she lived with her husband Boney Kapoor, and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi, witnessed a steady stream of ardent fans assembling outside her house to pay their respects.

According to a person in the Airports Authority of India (AAI), a private jet is being flown to Dubai to bring back her body. The aircraft which will bring Sridevi’s body is likely to depart from Mumbai around 1pm and will arrive in Dubai at 4pm. It is expected to reach Mumbai around 8pm.

Meanwhile, no celebrity has visited her residence yet.

Two police vans have been stationed and the security, too, has been beefed up to avoid any commotion outside her residence.

Sridevi, who started her career down South as a child artiste, became a prominent Bollywood star in the early 1980s with box-office hits such as Mawaali (1983), Tohfa (1984), Mr India (1987) and Chandni (1989) among others to her credit.

Her performance in Sadma (1983), ChaalBaaz (1989), Lamhe (1991), and Gumrah (1993) earned her critical acclaim, establishing her as one of the most sought-after actors of her era.

Sridevi went on a hiatus for 15 years after starring in home production Judaai—co-starring her brother-in-law actor Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar. It was director Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish in 2012 that marked her comeback to the silver screen.

Sridevi was last seen in revenge-drama Mom alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. She shot for a special appearance in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Zero, which releases in December.