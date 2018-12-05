Piyush Pandey is Ogilvy’s new global chief creative officer

With over three decades of experience in the advertising industry, Piyush Pandey has created many memorable campaigns for brands such as Cadbury, Fevicol and Asian Paints among many others. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: WPP Plc owned creative agency Ogilvy & Mather on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Piyush Pandey as its global chief creative officer (CCO), a position which was lying vacant since July after the agency sacked its worldwide CCO Tham Khai Meng over misconduct.

Pandey is currently serving as executive chairman and creative director, Ogilvy South Asia.

With over three decades of experience in the advertising industry, Pandey has created many memorable campaigns for brands such as Cadbury, Fevicol and Asian Paints among many others. He has been associated with Ogilvy since 1982.

Pandey was awarded the Lion of St Mark along with brother and filmmaker Prasoon Pandey, the highest honour that the Cannes International Festival of Creativity bestows on creative geniuses within the communications industry. The Pandey brothers are not only the first Asians to win the award, but are also the first from WPP to be awarded a Lion of St Mark.

In addition to the honour, Pandey is the first Asian to be jury president of the Cannes Film Festival in 2004. He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from CLIO Awards in 2012. Last year, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI). He is also the first person in the advertising and communication sector to receive the Padma Shri, an award conferred by the President of India.