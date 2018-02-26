10 Hollywood movies on black people

A still of ‘Black Panther’.

New Delhi: Marvel’s superhero film Black Panther, which is currently storming the global box office, is noteworthy for its all-black star cast and emphasis on Afrofuturism, a philosophy that studies the intersection of Afro-American culture with technology. Here are 10 other Hollywood films focused on black people.

The Color Purple (1985): The Steven Spielberg film depicts the issues faced by African American women in rural Georgia in the early 20th century including domestic violence, poverty and incest. The film, starring Danny Glover, Desreta Jackson and Margaret Avery, made $98 million in domestic box office collections.

Coming to America (1988): The romantic comedy directed by John Landis was based on a story originally created by Eddie Murphy about a fictional prince looking for a bride. The film earned $288 million worldwide.

Lean on Me (1989): The dramatized biographical film, directed by John G. Avildsen, tells the story of a school principal dealing with drug and gang violence in a predominantly black institution. The Morgan Freeman-starrer made $31 million at the box office.

Do the Right Thing (1989): Director Spike Lee’s comedy drama narrates the story of a Brooklyn neighbourhood dealing with racial tension. Starring Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee and Richard Edson, it made $37 million in box office collections.

Boyz n the Hood (1991): Director John Singleton became the first Africa-American to be nominated for the Academy Award for best director. The teen hood drama, starring Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr., Morris Chestnut and Laurence Fishburne, made $57 million in domestic box office collections.

Malcolm X (1992): Spike Lee’s epic biographical drama is based on the life of the Afro-American activist. Starring Denzel Washington, it made $48 million in domestic box office collections.

Friday (1995): The buddy comedy film, directed by F. Gary Gray, details roughly 16 hours in the lives of two unemployed men. Starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker, it made $28 million and spawned two sequels.

Set It Off (1996): The crime action film, directed by F.Gary Gray, tells the story of four black women who rob a bank. The film, starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox and Kimberly Elise, earned $41 million worldwide.

Training Day (2001): Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke play two narcotics officers over a 24-hour period in the gang-ridden neighbourhoods of Los Angeles. The Antoine Fuqua-directed film earned $104 million at the box office, besides an Academy Award for best actor for Washington.

Ray (2004): The musical biographical film was based on the life of African American musician Ray Charles. Starring Jamie Foxx and directed by Taylor Hackford, it earned $124 million worldwide.

All figures have been sourced from movie website Box Office Mojo.