Emami secures court order restraining HUL from airing Men’s Fair and Lovely ad

Emami has sent legal notices to HUL and seven television channels asking them to stop airing the commercial.

Kolkata: Consumer goods maker Emami Ltd on Wednesday said it has secured from a district court in West Bengal an order restraining Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) from airing a television commercial for Fair and Lovely Fairness cream for men.

Emami claimed the HUL advertisement had disparaging visuals and references to its Fair and Handsome cream.

