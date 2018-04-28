Avengers: Infinity War opens to record first day for Hollywood in India

Released in about 2,000 screens, Avengers: Infinity War also managed the highest first day collections for movies across all languages in 2018. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Marvel’s superhero film Avengers: Infinity War became the highest Hollywood opening day earner in India on Friday, netting Rs31.3 crore in box office collections. The record was previously held by 2015 release Fast and Furious 7 that netted a little over Rs12 crore.

Released in about 2,000 screens, Avengers: Infinity War also managed the highest first day collections for movies across all languages in 2018, including Bollywood blockbusters like Padmaavat (Rs24 crore) and Baaghi 2 (Rs25.10 crore) that had opened to a much higher screen count.

Trade website Box Office India reported that the film had registered 70-75% occupancy on Friday despite a limited release with the screening of the film restricted to DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives)-compliant theatres. DCI is a joint venture of several film studios, including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros, to set up a common set of requirements that ensure a high and uniform standard of digital cinema viewing.

The Anthony and Joe Russo-directed flick would rank among the top ten highest opening days of all time in India, alongside blockbusters like Happy New Year (Rs44.97 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs41 crore), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs40.35 crore), Sultan (Rs36.54 crore) and Dhoom 3 (Rs36.22 crore). Avengers: Infinity War stands eighth on the list.

So far, Hollywood blockbusters had not even touched the Rs15 crore mark on their opening day in India. Disney’s The Jungle Book had made Rs10.09 crore in 2016 while Universal’s Fast and Furious 8 had collected Rs6.29 crore last year.

“The opening day numbers are a testament to Avengers: Infinity War creating a cinematic milestone. The success goes to show the ever increasing fan base and pop culture phenomena that Marvel as a brand enjoys in India,” said Bikram Duggal, executive director, head of studios and chief marketing officer, Disney India.

Going against the norm, the Marvel film had opened advance bookings last Sunday. Online ticketing site BookMyShow said it had clocked advance sales of a million tickets by Thursday, the highest ever for a Hollywood film in India and the second highest after war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which released last year.

Digital payments firm Paytm, which sells movie tickets through Paytm Movies, said the film that would release in 2D, 3D, 4DX and IMAX versions. The 4DX and IMAX shows for the entire opening weekend were sold out by Sunday evening while the 2D and 3D versions were also seeing great traction, it added.