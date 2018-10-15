Bollywood throws up disastrous crowded weekend as regional cinema dominates

The big Hindi film winner this weekend was director Sriram Raghavan’s crime thriller Andhadhun that spilled over from its release last week to make Rs 13.50 crore this weekend, taking its total box office collections to Rs 40.87 crore. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The clutter of new releases did not help Bollywood’s box office collections this weekend. Out of the six Hindi movie offerings, the four that did manage to register any collections at all, remained dull. Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela, horror flick Tumbbad, Govinda-starrer FryDay and romantic drama Jalebi had only managed Rs 3.05 crore, Rs 2.75 crore, Rs 1.10 crore and Rs 1.65 crore at last count. Trade website Box Office India had called their opening day a disaster Friday with the four not managing earnings of even Rs 2 crore with around 2,500 screens put together. The other two Hindi releases, Maal Road Dilli and Play This did not even register an opening.

“Poor start to all the new releases on Friday, if reviews clearly matter, they should jump now,” tweeted film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar.

The big Hindi film winner this weekend was director Sriram Raghavan’s crime thriller Andhadhun that spilled over from its release last week to make Rs 13.50 crore this weekend, taking its total box office collections to Rs 40.87 crore.

“Andhadhun is super strong, continues to collect more on weekdays vis-à-vis day one,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted about the film’s consistent performance last week.

Eclipsing all Hindi releases this week, however, is N.T Rama Rao Jr’s Telugu action drama Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava that has collected Rs 49.10 crore in the Telugu-speaking states alone. The film has further stormed the overseas territories, making A$ 286,527 (Rs 1.50 crore) in Australia and $ 1,644,876 (Rs 12.11 crore) in the United States.

“Telugu film Aravindha Sametha continues its dream run in USA… emerges the first choice of moviegoers (among Indian films) in Australia this weekend,” Adarsh tweeted.

To be sure, Telugu films are currently storming the most important overseas markets for Indian cinema, historically dominated by Bollywood.

“2018 is a landmark year for Telugu films overseas. Till a few monsoons ago, the business of Telugu films in USA was being cheered and celebrated by the industry. Post Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, yet another lucrative market has opened up for well-made Telugu movies: Australia,” Adarsh tweeted. “Three Telugu releases in 2018 - Rangasthalam, Bharat Ane Nenu and Aravindha Samethahave grossed higher numbers than most Indian imports in Australia this year, especially Hindi and Punjabi movies.”