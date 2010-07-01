Sachin Tendulkar is Toshiba’s new brand ambassador

New Delhi: Japanese electronics firm Toshiba today said it has signed cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar as the brand ambassador of the company.

“Toshiba Corporation has appointed Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador across its product categories of laptops, LCD TV and home appliances and for corporate branding in India," the company said in a statement.

The cricketer replaces Bollywood actress Vidya Balan who was company’s brand ambassador for the last two years. As part of the contract, Tendulkar will feature in advertisements for Toshiba’s laptops, LCD TV and home appliances.

“Cricket is the most popular sport in India and Sachin, the most formidable and popular cricketer, is an influential figure," Toshiba India Private Limited managing director Kenji Urai said.

His (Sachin’s) cricketing achievements and constant quest for high performance is in line with Toshiba’s ‘Leading Innovation’ tagline, he added.