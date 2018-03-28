Deepika Padukone appointed brand ambassador for Tetley Green Tea

According to celebrity managers, Deepika Padukone charges between Rs1 and Rs3 crore per day under a brand deal which involves both ad shoot and promotions. File photo: AFP

New Delhi: Tata Global Beverages on Wednesday announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador for Tetley Green Tea. The brand was earlier endorsed by Kareena Kapoor who came on board in 2014. The company has rolled out a new campaign, made by advertising agency Mullen Lintas, featuring Padukone giving in to temptations in day to day situations. While she cannot say no to her favourite food, the ad pitches Tetley Green Tea as a solution which cleanses from within leaving her feeling refreshed and active.

“Tetley, today, is one of India’s most premium brands of tea. It is available in different variants and hence, caters to a wide variety of people with different tastes. We pioneered the green tea wave in India and fully understand its reported health benefits. The new campaign is an effort to reiterate the credibility of those benefits,” said Sushant Dash, regional head – India and Middle East, Tata Global Beverages.

Tetley tea comes in three categories—green tea, long leaf green tea and super charged green tea—and offers a wide variety of flavours. It competes with brands such as HUL-owned brand Lipton Green Tea which is being endorsed by film actor Shraddha Kapoor.

“Just when you decide to eat right, act fit, the entire world seems to conspire to throw you off the attempt. This is the insight we leveraged in our latest campaign for Tetley Green Tea. The fact that it also happens in the life of the fittest celebrity around just makes it all the more enjoyable,” said Shriram Iyer, national creative director, Mullen Lintas.

According to celebrity managers, Padukone charges between Rs1 and Rs3 crore per day under a brand deal which involves both ad shoot and promotions. Currently, she endorses 17 brands across categories, including Axis Bank, airline brand Vistara, L’oreal Paris, Britannia Good Day biscuits, watch brand Tissot and online travel agency Goibibo among others.

“Green tea has erupted in last ten years significantly increasing its share within the overall tea category. It rides on fitness and freshness attributes and the communication of Tetley Tea highlights that. I must add that Tetley is a fairly premium brand and I’m sure Deepika’s association will further alleviate its value,”said Manish Porwal, managing director, Alchemist Marketing & Talent Solutions.

With a presence in over 40 countries, Tata Global Beverages has interests in tea, coffee and water brands. Tata Global Beverages’ annual turnover stands at $1.4 billion with employee strength of around 3,000 people globally. Its stable of beverage brands includes Tata Tea, Tetley, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Water Plus and Tata Gluco+, Good Earth tea, Grand Coffee and Eight O’clock coffee.