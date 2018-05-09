Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th result 2018 declared at cgbse.nic.in, girls outshine boys, check results, toppers here

Chhattisgarh education minister Kedar Kashyap is likely to announce Class 10 (Matriculation) and Class 12 (Intermediate) results on Wednesday. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur (CGBSE) on Wednesday announced the Class 10th and 12th result 2018. Chhattisgarh education minister Kedar Kashyap announced Class 10 (Matriculation) and Class 12 (Intermediate) results in capital Raipur today, according to livehindustan.com. Students can now check their results on the CGBSE’s official website: cgbse.nic.in.

Results can also be accessed on third party websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Like last year, girls have performed better in both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, according to livehindustan.com. For Class 10th, pass percentage is 68.4, while for Class 12th it is 77.

Yagyesh Chauhan gets top rank in the Class 10 merit list with 98.33%, while Mansi Mishra got second rank, securing 98%, livehindustan adds. With 98.40%, Shivkumar Pandey gets top rank in the Class 12 merit list. The second rank has been secured by Sandhya Kaushik with 97.40%, it reports.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help check your results:

■ Open the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur (CGBSE) website: cgbse.nic.in.

■ Fill in roll number, name and other relevant details and press submit.

■ Download or take a screenshot of your result.

The CGBSE conducted the examination in the second week of March this year. Class 10 exams were held between 5 and 28 March with 3,96,000 students appearing in the final papers, while Class 12 papers were conducted between 7 and 22 March with 2,72,000 students taking the exam.

Last year, girls fared better than boys with overall pass percentage recorded at 76.36. Girls pass percentage was recorded at 79.05, while for boys it was 73.07%.

