Education institutions not refunding fees to face action: Govt

The HRD Ministry official says this has been done to prevent professional institutions from exploiting students from ‘exercising other options of joining institutions of their choice’. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Higher education institutions not returning fees in case of withdrawal of admission by a student will soon face punitive action, according to a senior HRD Ministry official.

“As per AICTE and UGC norms, institutions are bound to return fees and original documents of students in case a candidate opts to withdraw the admission,” the official said.

“It has been often noticed that some institutions don’t refund fees or deduct an extravagant amount while returning. Such institutions will now face action,” the official added.

This has been done to prevent professional institutions from exploiting students from “exercising other options of joining institutions of their choice.”

The Human Resource Development Ministry has instructed the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to take punitive action against institutions, including deemed varsities, if they fail to enforce these directions.

“This could include withdrawal of approval and recognition of erring institutions,” the official said.