CAT Results 2018: 11 candidates score 100 percentile

CAT results 2018: Indian Institute of Management – Calcutta has declared the results for Common Admission Test 2018 (CAT 2018) on Saturday. 11 candidates have scored an overall 100 percentiles in CAT 2018, according to the media reports. CAT 2018 examination was conducted on November 25, 2018 in two sessions. Over 2.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the entrance exam this year.

21 students had secured 99.99 percentile score and held the second rank. State-wise, Maharashtra tops the list as there are seven candidates from the state, scoring 100 percentile in CAT 2018.

All 11 candidates are from engineering and technology background, reported the Times of India.

Rounak Majumdar has topped CAT 2018 with 100 percentile, reported the Indian Express. 22-year-old Rounak is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

“My entire preparation was based on taking mock tests. I attempted two mock tests every week and around 40 mock tests in a year,” Rounak told the Indian Express.

The result of CAT 2018 is available at the official website of IIM Calcutta at iimcat.ac.in.

After CAT results, IIMs will also declare another list of candidates for selection rounds on their respective websites.

Non-IIM institutions also use CAT score for the admission in the management course.