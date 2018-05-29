Maharashtra HSC result 2018: Class 12 results tomorrow by 1pm at mahresult.nic.in

Nearly 15 lakh students registered to appear in the Maharashtra HSC exams that were conducted in over 9,400 junior colleges and 2,822 centres across the state. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The results for the Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12th are expected to be released on 30 May at 1pm. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the results on its official website mahresult.nic.in.

Students will have to log on the MSBSHSE’s official website mahresult.nic.in to access their results once they are declared. They will have to click on the link showing “Maharashtra Board Class 12th Results Or Maharashtra HSC Result 2018,” and put in required details to download their scores and marksheet.

In addition, students can also request their Maharashtra Class 12 HSC result 2018 via SMS. They have to type MHHSC<space>SEAT NO and send it to 57766.

The Maharastra Board HSC results will also be available on results.gov.in. The Maharashtra board exams were held in February and March through nine divisional boards, that are located at Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

Nearly 15 lakh students registered to appear in the exams that were conducted in over 9,400 junior colleges and 2,822 centres across the state. Out of the 15 lakh students registered for Maharashtra 12th board exams, 5,80,820 students were for Science, 4,79,863 students for Arts, 3,66,756 students for Commerce, and the 57,693 students for the vocational stream.

The CBSE had released the Class 12 results on Saturday and the Class 10 results today. Check other education and board results news here.