Bihar board 12th result 2018: Nitish Sinha tops Commerce stream, pass percentage improves to 52

The Bihar board Class 12 board exams were held between 6 February to 16 February at 1,384 centres across the state

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results of Class 12 or intermediate examination for all three streams—Science, Commerce and Arts/Humanities—on Wednesday. At 52%, the overall pass percentage has improved from last year by almost 18%. The pass percentage for Arts is recorded at 63.12, Commerce at 91.32 and Science at 44.71%.

Girls have outperformed boys in all three streams. NEET 2018 topper Kalpana Kumari has topped the Class 12 exam as well with 434 marks out of 500. Kalpana Kumari secured a percentile score of 99.99 and 691 marks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical and dental colleges.

In Arts, Kusum Kumari with 424 of is the topper, while the Commerce topper is Nitish Sinha with 434 marks.

The Bihar government has announced a slew of incentives for toppers this year. The scrutiny of marks will begin from 13-20th June and can be done online on the board’s website.

Over 12 lakh students appeared in Bihar board’s Class 12 examinations this year. Here’s Mint’s step-by-step guide to help students check the Bihar board 12th result 2018.

The Class 12 board exams were held between 6 February to 16 February at 1,384 centres across the state.

The overall pass percentage in 12th board exams last year was low at 35.24, particularly for science and humanities streams. In science, just 30.11% students cleared the board exams, while 32.13% students passed in humanities/arts. The pass percentage for commerce was recorded at 73.86.

In addition to today’s BSEB Class 12 result 2018, the Bihar Board will announce the results of Class 10 or matriculation examinations on 20th June. The Class 10 board exams were conducted between 21 February and 29 February at 1,426 centres with over 17 lakh students appearing in the matriculation level tests. The pass percentage for 10th board exams last year was recorded at 50.12.

Students will be able to check their results on the BSEB’s official website biharboard.ac.in or on livehindustan. For BSEB Class 12 result 2018, click at any of the links—Science, Arts and Commerce. The Bihar board has also declared Class 12th vocational exam results.