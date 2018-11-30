IIT placements: 25% growth in firms coming for campus hiring

Over 350 organizations from India and abroad showing their intent up to now to recruit students from IIT Delhi. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Indicative of a better hiring season ahead, the elite Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) said up to 25% more companies have registered with them for hiring their engineering and tech graduates.

Several IITs said from core engineering to new age jobs in artificial intelligence, companies are showing greater interest in hiring than the previous year, and they hoped to complete the placement process faster.

Campus hiring in most of the IITs begins Saturday.

“Students graduating in 2018-19 will be having ample choices during the campus placement as there are already over 500 job profiles on offer as of now. IIT Delhi looks forward to a robust hiring season,” IIT Delhi said in an email.

“Over 350 organizations from India and abroad showing their intent up to now to recruit students…This year, there is a jump of over 25% in comparison to last year with respect to number of organizations coming to IIT Delhi with job offers up to now,” the institution said.

“The hiring sentiment this year is looking robust. More companies, variety of offers makes this year’s placement season interesting. It may be reflective of an overall better hiring environment that will play out in coming months,” said Syam Nair, head of placement at IIT Kanpur. He said this time nearly 300 companies have registered with them as against 240-odd last year. Nearly, 1000 students - from B-Tech to PhD will be placed by IIT-Roorkee this year.

IIT Madras said at least 326 companies have registered for more than 490 job profiles in phase one of the placement process. Last year, 270 firms participated in the process. The engineering schools said about 34% of the recruiters are from core engineering and research and development domains. While 32% are from IT sector, 21% are jointly from finance, analytics and consulting sectors.

IIT Madras said this year, its students have received 120 pre-placement offers (PPOs), a 20% rise. PPOs are offered by companies to students ahead of the final placement based on their internship experience.

IIT Mandi said it has started the placement process and has already placed some 78 of its B-Tech students of the 110 eligible for placement. The tech school said so far, L&T Construction is the lead recruiter in its campus. Earlier this week, Samsung India had said that it is looking to hire some 1000 graduates from engineering schools, and it has already offered 350 PPO to IIT students this year.