UP Board Result 2018: UPMSP to declare Class 12th, 10th exam results today, check your marks here
New Delhi: The UP Board or Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is going to release the results for both Class 12 and Class 10 board exams on Sunday at 12.30pm and 1.30pm respectively on its official website: upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in
The UP Board Intermediate or Class 12 examination 2018 results will be announced at 12.30pm. The exams were held between 6 February and 14 March.
An hour after announcing the Class 12 exam results, the UPMSP will declare the results of UP Board High School or Class 10 Examination 2018 at 1.30pm. The Class 10 exams were held between 6 February and 22 February.
A total of 66,37,018 students were registered to appear in this year’s state board exams, according to a report in livehindustan.com . Over 55 lakh students finally appeared in these exams.
Last year, the pass percentage stood at 82.62 for Class 12, while for Class 10, it was recorded at 81.18%.
According to Hindustan Times, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma has directed the board to display answersheets of top 15 students on the official website to ensure transparency in the evaluation process.
Here is a step-by-step guide to help check your results on Sunday:
■ Open either the UP board result portal or click here.
■ Click on the result link relevant for you. i.e UP Board Intermediate or Class 12 examination 2018 results, UP Board High School or Class 10 Examination 2018
■ Enter your mobile number, email id and other relevant details and press submit
■ Take a printout/screenshot for future reference
